Gov Commiserates With Tunji Disu Over Son’s Death

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has commiserated with the Commissioner of Police for the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Mr. Tunji Disu, on the death of his son, Adam Kaka Disu. Sanwo-Olu said the tragic loss of Adam Disu in a car accident on Monday night while travelling came to him as a rude shock.

Expressing his heartfelt sympathies, Governor SanwoOlu, in a statement issued yesterday by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr. Gboyega Akosile, urged the family and friends of the deceased to take the death in good faith.

He said: “No doubt the death of a loved one, especially a recent graduate who had just completed his one-year National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) programme, is painful and shocking as it is irreparable, but we must always take solace in God.

“On behalf of my family, the government and the people of Lagos State, I sympathise with CP Tunji Disu, a former Commander of the Rapid Respond Squad (RRS) of the Lagos Police Command, on the loss of his son.

“I also send my condolences to the entire family and friends of the deceased. “I pray that God will grant the late Adam Kaka Disu eternal rest and grant the family, particularly the parents, the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.”

