Gov Charges Newly-Elected NIM President On Best Practices

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has charged the newly elected president of the Nigerian Institute of Management Chartered (NIM), Commodore Abimbola Ayuba, on best management practices.

He spoke at the investiture of retired Commodore Abimbola Ayuba as the 25th President, Nigerian Institute of Management Chartered (NIM), yesterday in Lagos.

Sanwo-Olu said Ayuba’s assumption of office marked a transformational moment for the institute and the management landscape as a whole.

The governor, who was represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Mrs Bimbola Salu-Hundeyin, noted that the NIM had for decades been at the forefront of championing best practices in management, fostering professional growth, and enhancing national development.

He said: “As we welcome Commodore Ayuba to this esteemed position, we acknowledge the tremendous responsibility and challenges that comes with this role, particularly in today’s evolving socioeconomic landscape.

“We have no doubt that commodore’s wealth of experience, his strategic mindset, and his unrelenting drive will steer the institute towards new heights.,”

He described the newly elected NIM president as an illustrious service citizen, both in the Nigerian Navy and in the fields of security, risk management, and strategic leadership.

According to him, his pedigree speaks volumes of his capacity for and dedication to excellence. Sanwo-Olu said under Ayuba’s stewardship, he anticipated initiatives that would strengthen the institute’s influence and expand its reach.

