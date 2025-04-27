Gov Buni Denies Defection Rumours, Reaffirms Loyalty To APC

Share

Yobe State Governor, Mai Mala Buni, on Saturday denied news reports making rounds that he is planning to join an opposition coalition led by former Vice President Atiku Abubakar ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Governor Buni made this known in a statement issued on Saturday in Damaturu by the Director-General of Press and Media Affairs, Alhaji Mamman Mohammed.

Buni’s response followed a viral text message alleging that Buni, along with four other All Progressives Congress (APC) governors, had finalized arrangements to defect to the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and join the emerging opposition alliance.

Describing the reports as “Baseless fabrications” and “unwarranted imagination,” Mohammed insisted that the claims bore no connection to reality.

“Governor Buni is no ordinary member of the APC; he is not just an APC governor. He is APC in all ramifications, with APC flowing in his veins,” Mohammed stated.

“His contributions to building the APC serving two terms as National Secretary and later as National Chairman who chaired the party’s convention committee make him unique. Any imagination of him leaving the party is purely speculative.”

Mohammed added that the authors of the text message and their alleged sponsors were merely driven by admiration for Buni’s political acumen, calling their assumptions “wishful thinking.”

Governor Buni remains a significant figure within the APC, having played key roles in consolidating the party’s structure and leading it through critical transitions.

