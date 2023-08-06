Gov. Bello Receives Audu’s Family, Reiterates Commitment To Equity, Others

Kogi State Governor, His Excellency, Yahaya Bello, CON, received members of the family of the late political icon and former governor of Kogi State, Prince Abubakar Audu, on a ‘thank you visit’ on Sunday in Abuja.

While briefly recounting the process that led to the choice of Prince Shaibu, the governor emphasised that equity, fairness, and justice always come first in his decision-making.

He stressed the importance of unity and tolerance among the three senatorial districts of Kogi State, stating that tribal sentiment has no place in modern politics.

Governor Bello assured the minister-designate, Prince Shaibu, of his unwavering support, believing he will go far and make the nation proud by building on his father’s legacy.

“This is an opportunity for you to build on your father’s legacy. The joy that accompanied your nomination worldwide must be sustained through how you conduct yourself and lead the people. I have no doubt you will make the nation proud,” the governor stated.

Governor Bello thanked the President and Commander-in-Chief, Senator Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu for the opportunity, assuring of the state’s unwavering support for his administration.

Barrister Eke Maimunat Audu, speaking on behalf of the family, expressed deep appreciation to Governor Bello for submitting Prince Shaibu Abubakar Audu’s name for the ministerial appointment.

He said they were confident that the minister-designate would deliver with excellence, making both the state and Nigeria proud.

Prince Kabir Arome Audu remarked that their late father’s wish was for his legacy of good governance and a united Kogi State to continue.

He praised Governor Bello for providing a platform for the continuous existence of Audu’s legacy in Nigerian politics by nominating Prince Shaibu, among thousands of qualified candidates from Kogi State.

The family commended the governor for personally attending Shaibu’s screening at the National Assembly on Friday.

Prince Abubakar Shuaib Audu, the minister-designate from Kogi State, has an impressive background as an executive director with Stanbic IBTC, holding an MBA from the University of Oxford, and an MSC in international securities and investment banking from the ICMA center of Henley Business School, University of Reading.

ONOGWU Muhammed

Chief Press Secretary to the Governor

06/08/2023