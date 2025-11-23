Gov Bala Hails Fintiri As Mirror Of Unity, Bridge Builder

Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, has described Adamawa State Governor, Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri, as a mirror of unity and a bridge builder across the River Niger, adding that “a people without identity is a lost ethnic group.”

Governor Bala made the remark on Saturday during a grand civic reception organised by Margi Worldwide in honour of Governor Fintiri for good governance, which also featured the unveiling of a new Margi national attire at Ribadu Square, Yola.

He noted that Nigeria’s democracy can only thrive through unity across religious and ethnic divides, supported by initiatives and projects that are tangible and impactful. According to Governor Bala Mohammed, many of the developmental projects executed in Bauchi State were inspired by Governor Fintiri’s model.

“Whatever projects done in Bauchi today, I copied mostly from Fintiri,” he said, adding that PDP governors would continue to support cultural development and revisit history to understand the nation’s direction.

He stressed that unity brings peace and peace facilitates development, urging politicians to act lawfully and prioritise citizens’ welfare, as democracy cannot flourish without the people.

Also speaking, Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, commended Governor Fintiri for what he described as “wonderful work and people-oriented projects,” urging residents of Adamawa State to continue supporting their governor beyond party lines. Makinde expressed confidence that Nigeria’s democracy will deepen with the right leaders in positions of authority. He also warned those attempting to push Nigeria toward a one-party state to desist, insisting the country belongs to everyone.

In his remarks, Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum, represented by his deputy, Umar Kadafur, said unity and peace must guide leadership for development and job creation to thrive. He called on Nigerians to unite against common enemies threatening various parts of the country and urged Governor Fintiri to sustain his leadership style of fostering unity.

Similarly, Taraba State Governor, Kefas Agbu, described Fintiri as a unifying figure from whom many governors have benefited. He noted his only disagreement with Fintiri was his decision to move to the APC, stating that he believed his colleague would eventually understand that the move was in the interest of the people of Taraba State.

Former Adamawa State Governor, Barrister James Bala Ngilari, also spoke at the event, noting that insecurity remains the most troubling challenge facing the North East region.

He urged leaders at all levels to rebuild trust, strengthen unity, and restore safety across affected communities.