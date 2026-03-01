Gov Bala Expresses Sorrow Over Death Of Bauchi Cameraman

Governor Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed has expressed deep sorrow over the death of Kabiru Ahmed Ilelah, a cameraman with Bauchi State Television (BATV), who died from injuries sustained in a recent road accident.

Kabiru was among journalists involved in a crash while covering a project commissioning by the North East Development Commission in Bauchi State.

He underwent surgery and received intensive treatment at Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University Teaching Hospital for three weeks before his death.

The governor described the late cameraman as diligent and courageous, noting that his dedication reflected the critical role journalists play in informing the public.

He extended condolences to the deceased’s family, BATV management, the Nigeria Union of Journalists Bauchi State Council, and the media community, praying for the repose of his soul.