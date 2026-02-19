Gov Bala Appoints Education Commissioner, Women Affairs Adviser

In a move aimed at strengthening key sectors, Governor Bala Mohammed has sworn in a new Commissioner for Education and several Special Advisers, with a strong focus on education, women empowerment, and social development.

Hon. Abdulkadir Ibrahim was inaugurated as Commissioner for Education, while Hajiya Halima Ibrahim Dimis was sworn in as Special Adviser on the Nigeria for Women Project/Women Affairs.

Other appointees include DIG Sani Usman Mohammed (Rtd) as Chief Security Adviser; Hassana Arkila as Special Adviser on Empowerment; Ahmed Tijjani Baba as Special Adviser on Social Re-Orientation; and Sha’awanatu Yusuf as Special Adviser, State Action Committee on Gender-Based Violence.

The ceremony also featured the reappointment of Alhaji Yusuf Ibrahim and Nasiru Mohammed Yalwa for a second term as Permanent Commissioners in the Bauchi State Civil Service Commission.

Speaking during the event at the Government House, the governor tasked the new officials with deepening reforms in their respective sectors and ensuring inclusive policies that benefit women, youth, and vulnerable groups.

On behalf of the appointees, Hon. Abdulkadir Ibrahim pledged their collective resolve to justify the confidence reposed in them.