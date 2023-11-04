Gov Bago To Convert Trade Fair To Square For Social Activities

…Sues for Peace, religious tolerance

Niger State Governor, Mohammed Umaru Bago has disclosed that his administration will convert the Minna Trade Fair Complex into a Square for social gatherings.

It would be recalled that the Governor had converted and approved the reconstruction of the Shiroro Hotel into a teaching hospital.

Governor Bago made the disclosure at the 5th annual gospel music concert tagged “Shout 5”, 2023 held at the Justice Idris Legbo Kutigi Conference Centre, Minna.

According to him “I am at the event to express my gratitude to God and the people for my election victory. During my campaign last year, I attended “Shout” where I solicited votes and promised to return for Thanksgiving this year when I emerge.

“I want to assure you of the Government’s continuous support; we will convert the Trade Fair Complex Minna to a Square to provide a more accommodating venue for next year’s “Shout”.

While calling on Nigerlites to embrace peace, be religiously tolerant and shun all forms of violence, the Governor noted with concern how people have allowed themselves to be divided along religious lines.

He further described the event as a platform to spread the gospel of unity through music, adding that it would bring bonding and religious harmony amongst the adherents of the two major religions.

Governor Bago while urging the people to support the present administration in the realization of the “New Niger”, devoid of religious, tribal or gender sentiments, assured of his administration’s commitment to ending insecurity in the state.

Convener of the annual Shout event, Pastor PeterRock Sadiq, of House on the Rock, Minna said the annual event which features different gospel singers, attracts thousands of worshipers from within and outside Nigeria.

The Governor was in the company of his Deputy, Comrade Yakubu Garba, Chief of Staff, Abdullahi Usman Gbatamangi and other top government officials.