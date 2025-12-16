New Telegraph

December 16, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
December 16, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. Breaking
  3. Gov Bago Terminates…

Gov Bago Terminates Appointment Of Special Advisers

Niger State Governor, Mohammed Umaru Bago, has terminated the appointments of all his Special Advisers following their participation in a week-long retreat alongside newly sworn-in commissioners.

The announcement was made during Governor Bago’s maiden Council meeting with the commissioners at the council chamber of Government House, Minna. The governor said the decision was part of efforts to restructure governance.

A statement by the governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Bologi Ibrahim, noted that the termination aims to allow the governor to rejig and reposition the advisers’ portfolios to enhance effectiveness and efficiency in line with his “New Niger” agenda.

Join New Telegraph WhatsApp Channel

Governor Bago thanked the advisers for their contributions to the administration and wished them success in their future endeavors.

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Read Previous

 Remi Tinubu Distributes N200,000 Each To 250 Elderly Citizens In Osun
Read Next

Nigeria’s 2026 W’Cup Hopes Revived As DR Congo Face Eligibility Questions