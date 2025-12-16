Gov Bago Terminates Appointment Of Special Advisers

Niger State Governor, Mohammed Umaru Bago, has terminated the appointments of all his Special Advisers following their participation in a week-long retreat alongside newly sworn-in commissioners.

The announcement was made during Governor Bago’s maiden Council meeting with the commissioners at the council chamber of Government House, Minna. The governor said the decision was part of efforts to restructure governance.

A statement by the governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Bologi Ibrahim, noted that the termination aims to allow the governor to rejig and reposition the advisers’ portfolios to enhance effectiveness and efficiency in line with his “New Niger” agenda.

Governor Bago thanked the advisers for their contributions to the administration and wished them success in their future endeavors.