Gov Bago Presents N613.2bn Budget To Niger Assembly

…As Health sector gets N42.7bn (6.9%)

Niger State Governor, Hon. Umar Bago on Tuesday presented a total sum of N613, 274,081,698.17 as a proposed budget for the 2024 fiscal year to the State House of Assembly for legislative scrutiny and speedy passage.

The proposal, according to the governor is made up of N149,217,969,152.00 representing 24.33% as recurrent expenditure and N464,056,832,546.60 or 75.67% of the total budget size as capital estimate.

The budget is to be financed through Recurrent Revenue of N298,052,655,520.00 made up of Statutory Allocation of N155,963,711,064.00, Value Added Tax of N50,644,000,750.00, Internally Generated Revenue of N61,868,620,968.35, Excess Crude/Other Revenue of N9,576,322,737.00 and SURE-P Refund of N20,000,000,000.00 making a total of N298,052,655,520.00.

The Governor stated further that the Budget is also to be financed by Capital Receipts of N315,322,146,178.00 which is made up of N256,459,074,825.00 and N58,763,071,353.00 as loans and grants respectively.

The 2024 budget is a pivotal roadmap toward our shared vision for a prosperous future which is why we have termed it “the budget of future”.

He added that the 2024 Proposed Budget has a higher proportion going to capital expenditure proposal of N464,056,832,546.60 representing 75.67% of the total budget.

In the sectoral breakdown, the Educational sector is to get N76,276,508,605.59k (14.55%) for the building of 95 schools and 6 mega model schools in Suleja, Minna, Bosso, Bida and Kontagora. The Health sector is to get N42.7 billion (6.9%) for the construction of 35 Primary Health care centers across the 25 local government areas.

While calling for cooperation and understanding of all, he said “We are at a threshold of evolving a new and sustainable Niger.

“In the first quarter of 2024, we will launch our long-term, medium-term, and all our sectoral plans. All hands, must be on deck to ensure we succeed”.

In his response, the Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. assured that the budget would be scrutinized and passed within a week and added that by 27th of December, 2023 is sacrosanct son as to beat the deadline.

He further called on all Ministries, Departments, and Agencies to appear before House Committees in accordance with the timetable prepared.