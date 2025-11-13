Gov Bago Nominates 30 For Appointment As Commissioners

Niger State Governor, Mohammed Umaru Bago, has approved the nomination of 30 persons for appointment as Commissioners into the State Executive Council.

According to a statement by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Abubakar Usman, the names of the nominees will be transmitted to the State House of Assembly for confirmation while they undergo security clearance processes.

Usman stated that the nominations reflect the administration’s ongoing commitment to inclusiveness, competence, and the consolidation of the new Niger Agenda through effective service delivery across all sectors.

The Governor, according to the SSG, congratulated the nominees and urged them to remain committed to the vision of transforming Niger State into a model of sustainable growth and responsible governance.

Among those nominated are: Muhammed Qasim Danjuma (Agaie), Barrister Mohammed Bello (Agwarra), Dr. Hadiza Asabe Mohammed (Bida), Suleiman Umar (Bida), Dr. Murtala Banana (Bida), Abdulrazaq Muazu (Borgu), Umar Rabe Sanda (Bosso), Ladidi Bawa Bosso (Bosso), Nasiru Muazu (Chanchaga), and Faruk Umaru Audi (Chanchaga).

Others include Jacob Baba Yisa (Edati), Abdullahi Adamu Mamagi (Gbako), Haruna Abubakar Magaji (Gurara), Adamu Asmau Abdullahi Sheshi (Katcha), Lawal Maikano (Kontagora), Phalal Mohammed Bako (Kontagora), Muazu Hamidu Jantabo (Lapai), Mustapha Ndajiwo (Lavun), Prof. Muhammad Yakubu Auna (Magama), and Kabiru Abbas (Mariga).

Also nominated are Abubakar Umar Abule (Mashegu), Aminu Suleiman Takuma (Mokwa), Barrister Maurice Magaji (Munya), Abubakar Musa Abule (Paikoro), Ahmed Ibrahim Inga (Rafi), Isah Sidi (Rijau), Hadiza Idris Kuta (Shiroro), Abdullahi Maje (Suleja), Obed Nana (Tafa), and Bashir Mohammed Lokogoma (Wushishi).