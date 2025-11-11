Gov Bago Launches Polio Eradication Awareness Campaign

Niger State Governor, Mohammed Umaru Bago, has launched an awareness campaign tagged “End Polio Now” aimed at eradicating polio across the state.

The campaign, organised by Rotary International in collaboration with the Niger State Ministry of Primary Health Care, was held at the Senator Ibrahim Idris Kuta Level 2 Primary Health Centre, Minna.

Governor Bago, who personally administered the polio vaccine to a child, reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to eradicating the disease completely.

He pledged continued support to Primary Health Care Centres across the state through the provision of essential resources to enhance service delivery.

Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Primary Health Care, Dr. Mohammed Gana, assured that the state is fully prepared to stamp out polio, adding that awareness billboards would soon be erected across all local government areas.

Earlier, the District Governor of Rotary District 9126, Funkeakpo Ken Batife, commended Governor Bago for his commitment to the health sector.

She described governors as key players in driving awareness on the importance and safety of the polio vaccine, noting that the campaign formed part of activities marking the World Polio Day.

“The polio vaccines are free and available at all Primary Health Care Centres. We urge parents to ensure their children are vaccinated,” she said.