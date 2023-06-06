Gov Bago Launches Green Economy Initiative, To Plant Millions Of Trees

As part of his vision to revive and build a sustainable economy in the state, the Governor of Niger State, Rt. Hon. Umar Bago has launched a Green Economy Initiative that will aid in planting millions of trees across the State.

Governor Bago took drastic action as part of activities to mark World Environment Day (WED), saying the State as the largest sub-national entity in Nigeria, with a land mass of 76,363km2, and blessed with arable land, an abundance of water bodies, and labour can be catalysed into massive opportunities for youth employment and green economic growth.

He gave the assurance when he played host to the President of One Billion Trees for Africa and Ambassador of the African Union Great Green Wall, Dr Tabi Haman Joda, and the team of green development experts on Tuesday.

The Governor convened a meeting of some of his close aides, experts and consultants in the green economy and also disclosed that he will host the first-ever Green Summit to mark his first 100 days in office.

According to him “I am determined to personally lead the campaign to plant millions of trees across Niger State towards accomplishing global sustainable development goals, Nigeria’s climate targets, African Union Agenda 2063, One Billion Trees for Africa vision, and the Great Green Wall.

“I will unlock the potentials of green investments to revolutionise the economy of Niger State and improve on the lives and livelihoods of all communities and people in the state.”

The meeting also reviewed the theme of this year’s WED celebration on plastic pollution and underscored the importance of the Governor’s drive to lead the state on the road to sustainability.

He however set up a Niger State Committee on Green Economy under the Chairmanship of Prof. M. T. Usman to help develop a blueprint and an implementation framework for a green economy.