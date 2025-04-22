Gov Bago Imposes Curfew In Minna

Share

In response to recent attacks and killings in Minna, Niger State’s capital, Governor Umaru Mohammed Bago has imposed a 6pm to 6am curfew on commercial motorcycles and tricycles.

Minna has experienced a resurgence of thuggery, violence, and killings, raising security concerns.

Governor Bago announced the curfew during a critical stakeholders’ security meeting with traditional rulers and heads of security agencies at the Government House on Tuesday.

However, medical emergencies are exempted from the curfew.

Governor Bago emphasized that the measure aims to curb the growing security challenges in the state capital and reiterated that the government would not tolerate criminals targeting innocent citizens.

Additionally, he instructed district, village, and ward heads to begin proper documentation of visitors within their areas.

He also warned that any house harboring suspected criminals or drug cartels would be demolished.

