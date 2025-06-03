Gov Bago Grants State Pardon To 11 Death Row Inmates

Share

Niger State Governor, Mohammed Umaru Bago, has granted unconditional state pardon to eleven persons sentenced to death over a communal clash in Lavun Local Government Area.

Announcing the development at a press briefing on Tuesday, the State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Barrister Nasiru Muhammad Muazu, said the governor exercised his constitutional powers under Section 212(1) of the 1999 Constitution (as amended) to approve the pardon.

A High Court sitting in Minna had, on February 8, 2022, sentenced the eleven members of the Anfani community to death by hanging for culpable homicide following a violent clash with the neighbouring Gaba community in 2018.

Muazu said the pardon followed a formal plea by the convicts to the governor and the office of the Attorney General, which was reviewed by the State Advisory Council on the Prerogative of Mercy.

Based on the council’s recommendation, the governor approved the pardon on May 28, 2025.

He explained that the decision was part of the administration’s broader efforts to foster reconciliation and lasting peace between the Gaba and Anfani communities.

According to him, the governor held several peace-building meetings with both communities before granting the pardon.

Muazu added that while the governor made certain promises to both sides as part of efforts to end the lingering crisis, the details of those assurances would not be made public at this time.

The eleven pardoned convicts are Mohammed Mohammed, Ndana Alhaji Sheshi, Isah Baba Madu, Mohammed Mohammed Nda Bida, Abubakar Baba Salihu, Baba Mohammed Shaba, Adamu Mohammed Baba, Haruna Muhammed, Isah Mohammed Alhaji Inuwa, Ibrahim Mohammed, and Mohammed Isah.

