Gov Bago Declares Niger As Secular State

Share

Niger State Governor, Umaru Mohammed Bago, has attributed the rising cases of thuggery and youth restiveness in parts of the State to a lack of proper moral training, stressing that “Niger is a secular State.”

The Governor called on parents and religious institutions to act swiftly to ensure that the lives of the youths are channeled toward productivity and positive development.

He made the remarks while declaring open 2025 annual conference of the Nupe Christian Fellowship International at the Cathedral Church of St. John, Bida, Niger State.

Represented by his Special Adviser on Public-Private Partnership (PPP) and former Commissioner for Information, Culture, and Tourism, Jonathan Vatsa, Governor Bago emphasized that religious institutions have a crucial role to play in bridging the gap in the moral training of youths.

Governor Bago revealed that the reintroduction of Christian Religious Studies (CRS) and Islamic Religious Studies (IRS) in public schools was a deliberate step by his administration to promote moral training and instill the fear of God in the younger generation.

According to him, “My administration recognizes the importance of teaching religious studies in our public schools. I know it helps in molding and shaping the lives of our youths. The absence of proper moral upbringing is largely responsible for the increasing rate of social vices among our youths.”

The Governor, while assuring the Christian community of equal treatment, reiterated that Niger State remains a secular State where both major religions will be treated fairly.

“We have reintroduced the teaching of the two main religions in our public schools as a step towards ensuring equity, justice, and fairness for all. There will be no discrimination,” he assured.

He also announced a donation of N10 million to the Nupe Christian Fellowship International.

Earlier, the President of the Fellowship, Jacob G. Tsado, commended the Governor for the ongoing infrastructural transformation across the State in the last two years, saying that he has demonstrated genuine leadership.

He described the Nupe Christian Fellowship International as an umbrella organization that fosters unity among Nupe Christians and promotes both spiritual and socio-economic revival through its annual conference.

Share