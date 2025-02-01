Gov. Bago Conferred With Doctorate Degree In Agriculture By FUTMinna

Share

Niger State Governor, farmer Umaru Bago has been conferred with a doctorate degree in Agriculture by the Federal University of Technology, FUT Minna at the 33rd convocation ceremony and 42nd Founders Day celebration of the institution.

The Governor was conferred with the award along with the Governor of Kaduna State, Sen. Uba Sani who was conferred with a doctorate degree in Entrepreneurship while Senator representing Niger East, Sen. Muhammad Sani Musa was conferred with a Doctorate degree in Technology.

Governor Umaru Bago who appreciated FUT Minna for the honour said the award is a call for him to do more in the Agricultural sector while restating his administration’s resolve to collaborate with individuals as Niger State remains poised to continue its strides in making education available to every citizen.

He used the medium to call on FUT Minna to continue to take a leadership role in terms of training and innovative research while advocating stronger ties with the State Government to ensure that FUT Minna sustains itself through agriculture.

He announced the donation of N100million to an endowment fund created by Senator Muhammad Sani Musa who also donated N200m.

The Director of Universities, Federal Ministry of Education, Rakiya Gambo Ilyasu who stood in for the Minister of Education Dr. Morufu Olatunji Alausa who represented President Bola Ahmed Tinubu at the event said the graduates emerging from FUT Minna represented hope for the Nation as the graduands are the bright minds who will drive the development of Nigeria through innovation and global competitiveness.

Kaduna State Governor, Sen. Uba Sani who was honoured with a Doctorate degree in Entrepreneurship applauded the giant strides of Farmer Umaru Bago in the rapid transformation of the State while also thanking FUT Minna for the honour and acknowledged the Institution for having made its mark in technological education in Nigeria and has been breaking new grounds in achieving excellence.

The Senator representing Niger East Senatorial District who was also awarded a Doctorate Degree in Technology appreciated the support of the Farmer Governor and reaffirmed his support for the new Niger agenda and also appreciated the honour done to him by FUT Minna with the assurance of his commitment to the growth of the Institution saying, the tax reform Bill is targeted at seeing how to generate more funding for the development of Tertiary Institutions in the Country.

The Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of Council FUT Minna, Dr Mohammed Santuraki in his remarks acknowledged the developmental strides of Farmer Governor Umaru Bago describing the honorary award given to him as well deserved and used the medium to call on the graduates to conduct themselves with integrity and diligence and channel their knowledge and skills towards contributing positively to Nigeria’s socio-economic development and the global Community.

Vice Chancellor FUT Minna, Prof. Faruk Adamu Kuta described the event as historical as the Institution is celebrating four decades of excellence in Science, engineering, technology and innovation saying, that FUT Minna has grown to be a leading Institution in technological education in Nigeria with its recent ranking as 8th best University in Nigeria and 2nd in the list of specialized Universities in Nigeria.

He reiterated that the University will not compromise on the standard it is known for and acknowledged the support of the Farmer Governor especially in his intervention in providing Hostel accommodation for Students.

A total of 5,816 graduates emerged from the 2023/2024 academic session of the Federal University of Technology Minna comprising 4,955 undergraduates,632 Master graduates,105 postgraduate Diplomas and 124 PhD recipients.

