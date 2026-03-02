Gov Bago Commissions World-Class Medical Facility

As part of efforts to invest in human health, the Governor of Niger State, Umaru Bago, has commissioned remodelled medical facilities at the Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida Specialist Hospital.

The facilities, which are commissioned to boost tertiary health services to world-class standards, have 60-bed portable cabins, an accident and emergency unit, an intensive care unit, a radio-diagnostic suite housing a mammogram, MRI, CT scan, X-ray, and other scanning rooms, among other wings.

Governor Bago said the facilities are a demonstration of his administration’s deliberate efforts to provide world-class medical services in line with the New Niger Agenda.

“These investments are not just about infrastructure but about providing quality healthcare to the people to save lives”.

While highlighting some achievements recorded in the health sector under the present administration, the farmer governor reaffirmed a sustained commitment to quality healthcare that is within reach of every citizen of the state.

Earlier, Commissioner for Health, Dr Murtala Bagana, pointed out that the remodelled facilities will strengthen medical value retention within the state by reducing outward medical tourism and providing advanced care locally.

He further stated that the medical facilities will provide subspecialty services, including cardiology, endocrinology, gastroenterology, nephrology, pulmonology, family medicine, and anesthesiology.

Dr Bagana further disclosed that the IBB Specialist Hospital is currently supporting advanced surgical interventions, including neurosurgery of the brain and spine, total knee replacement, and other complex orthopaedic procedures; maxillofacial surgery; burns and plastic surgery; ENT surgery; pediatric surgery, including correction of anorectal malformations; complex general surgery; and urological procedures.

He said going forward, the facilities can also serve as a temporary site for the IBB University Teaching Hospital for the training of clinical students, resident doctors, and other healthcare professionals, as well as for academic research.

In his welcome remarks, the Chief Medical Director of IBB Hospital, Dr Bala Waziri, said the facilities mark a significant milestone in the health sector of the state and will increase admission capacity and reduce congestion, adding that with the availability of the new facilities, it will reduce referrals to other health facilities outside the state and the country.

He then commended the governor for facilitating the engagement of 20 visiting consultants who are collaborating with residents and the medical team for increased service delivery and assured proper utilisation and maintenance of the facilities.