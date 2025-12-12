Gov Bago Admits Abduction Of Students, Teachers In Papiri

…Observes a minute silence for late parents

… Swears in 25 LGAs Chairmen, Vices, Board members

Three weeks after the abduction of 315 children and teachers of St. Mary’s Catholic Private Catholic Primary and Secondary school, Papiri in Agwarra Local Government Area, Governor of Niger State, Mohammed Umaru Bago, has admitted that the incident actually took place and vowed to give political appointments to indigenes of Papiri.

It would be recalled that the Governor had said in different fora and media platforms that there was no abduction and that the figures were mere exaggerations

While assuring that the remaining children and teachers will be rescued soon and be reunited with their families, Governor Bago said, “I will appoint people from Papiri into various positions”.

He said at the inauguration ceremony of Commissioners, Chairmen, Vice Chairmen of local government Councils and Board Members on Friday at the Government House, Minna, after observing a minute silence for the late parents of Papiri students, that he is thanking God that Niger state is united after the incident.

Accordingly, he prayed saying, “Oh God, we beseech you to rescue Niger state, rescue our children and restore unto us lasting peace. Those who chose the wrong path, God please redirect them.

“Let us put the old aside and embrace a new Niger. We want a new Niger where the son of a nobody can become somebody. It is time to retract our steps.

“Three weeks ago, we woke up with the terrifying news of the abduction of our children and teachers. Thank God we have rescued 100, and we hope that the remaining are rescued and reunited with their families soon.

“In this government, we will engage and appoint people from Papiri into our government.”

Earlier, Secretary to the State Government, Usman, said the emergence of the appointees and elected chairmen is a result of their capabilities and pedigree.

They were sworn in by the Chief Judge of Niger state, Justice Halima Abdulmalik, who was represented by Justice Maimuna Abubakar, High Court 6, Minna.

The Governor, however, did not give portfolios to the newly sworn-in commissioners, saying, “I will announce them soon, but not now”.