New Telegraph

March 4, 2026
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. Bustling Lagos
  3. Gov Approves Redeployment…

Gov Approves Redeployment Of Adetola As Lagos Accountant –General

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu has approved the redeployment of Mr Adetola, Muyiwa John, as the new Accountant-General of Lagos State and Permanent Secretary, State Treasury Office (STO).

The appointment follows the statutory retirement of the outgoing Accountant-General and Permanent Secretary, Dr. Abiodun Muritala.

According to an official circular issued by the Office of the Head of Service, Mr. Adetola was redeployed from the Office of the State Auditor-General, where he previously served as the State Auditor-General. The redeployment takes immediate effect from Monday, March 2.

Join New Telegraph WhatsApp Channel

The Head of Service, Mr. Bode Agoro, in the circular, congratulated Mr. Adetola on his new appointment and urged all stakeholders to accord the directive the necessary publicity and cooperation to ensure a smooth and seamless transition in the State Treasury Office.

The development, according to the circular, is part of the State Government’s ongoing efforts to strengthen institutional capacity, uphold transparency, and ensure continuity in public financial management.

Observers close to the state’s civil service note that the appointment places a seasoned financial expert at the helm of the State Treasury Office at a time when fiscal discipline and accountability remain critical to sustaining Lagos State’s development trajectory.

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Read Previous

…Why Ojelabi Was Re-Elected As Chairman –GAC
Read Next

Jandor Hails Ojelabi’s Re-Election, Seeks Greater Inclusiveness