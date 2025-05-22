Gov Aliyu’s Second Term Guaranteed – Muhammad

Share

The Governor of Sokoto State, Dr. Ahmad Aliyu, can be confident of securing a second term in office due to the good work he is doing in the state.

This is the view of the Commissioner for Skills Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development, Abba Muhammad, who said the governor’s transformational leadership, which has brought genuine development to Sokoto, is his strongest campaign asset.

In an exclusive interview in Sokoto, Muhammad explained that Governor Aliyu has alleviated the hardships faced by the people through a people-oriented governance style, marking a clear departure from the previous administration.

He stressed that Governor Aliyu governs with the welfare of Sokoto residents at heart, ensuring their interests are reflected in every policy decision.

While acknowledging that power ultimately comes from God, the commissioner expressed confidence that the governor’s unprecedented achievements will make the 2027 election a straightforward victory.

“Power comes from God; that is our belief. But considering his remarkable achievements, I have no doubt in my mind that he will win the 2027 elections hands down,” he said.

Muhammad highlighted that Governor Aliyu has worked tirelessly to improve lives, emphasizing that the people are the essence of government. By last year, over 180 projects had been completed under his leadership, including the vigorous revival of abandoned projects within his first 100 days in office.

“The people of Sokoto State are no fools — they can see the new roads, schools, and healthcare facilities. The governor remains accessible and focused on serving Sokoto, and he is not using the position as a stepping stone for the presidency,” he added.

He concluded by stating that the people of Sokoto State will overwhelmingly reward Governor Aliyu with their votes in appreciation of his outstanding leadership and the positive impact he has made on their lives.

