Gov Aliyu’s Performance Validates Our Endorsement – Dingyadi

The Minister of Labour, Muhammadu Maigari Dingyadi, has expressed pride in the performance of Governor Ahmed Aliyu, who has been leading Sokoto State for less than two years.

Dingyadi, who served as the Director-General of the APC Campaign during the 2023 gubernatorial election in the State, said the Governor’s achievements have vindicated their earlier endorsement of his capabilities.

“We told the people of Sokoto State that Governor Aliyu is a mature, hardworking, and honest individual who would work tirelessly for their benefit,” Dingyadi said.

“He has proven us right by implementing most of the plans we had outlined, and we are proud to have him as our Governor.”

The Minister commended the Governor’s efforts, describing his performance as exceptional.

He noted that the administration’s developmental strides are evident across the State.

Dingyadi humorously shared a personal anecdote of getting lost at a roundabout due to ongoing renovation work, using it as an example of the governor’s commitment to infrastructure development.

He further assured that they would continue to support and encourage Governor Aliyu to do more, so the people of Sokoto State can continue to reap the dividends of good governance.

