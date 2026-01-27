Gov Aliyu Urges New Title Holders In Gwadabawa To Serve With Dedication

The Sokoto State Government has called on newly installed traditional title holders in Gwadabawa District to rededicate themselves to the service and development of their people, the district, the state, and the nation.

Governor Ahmed Aliyu made the call during the installation of Colonel Ahmed Usman (rtd), Special Adviser to the Governor on Security Matters, as Sadaukin Gwadabawa. He was represented at the event by the Commissioner for Interior, Hon. Isa Muhammad Tambagarka.

The governor commended the Gwadabawa District for honoring their distinguished sons with traditional titles and praised the Sarkin Gobir Gwadabawa for organizing the turbaning ceremony. He prayed for Allah’s guidance for the new title holders in the execution of their responsibilities.

Speaking at the event, His Royal Highness Alhaji (Dr.) Lawal Zayyana, Sarkin Gobir Gwadabawa, said the conferment of the title on Colonel Usman was based on merit, outstanding achievements, proven integrity, and dedication to the development of Gwadabawa District.

The turbaning ceremony drew dignitaries from across the country, including traditional rulers, retired and serving senior military officers, heads of security agencies, lawmakers, political appointees, and community leaders.

Colonel Ahmed Usman expressed profound gratitude to Almighty Allah, the Sarkin Gobir Gwadabawa, and the people of Gwadabawa for the confidence placed in him.

He pledged to justify the title by redoubling his efforts toward the advancement of Gwadabawa District, Sokoto State, and Nigeria at large.