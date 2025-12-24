As Christians prepare for the 2025 Christmas celebrations, the Governor of Sokoto State, Ahmed Aliyu, has called on the Christian community in the state to use the Christmas special service to pray for an end to the security challenges hindering Nigeria’s march to greatness.

Statement issued by Abubakar Bawa, Director General, Media and Publicity, Government House, Sokoto, further stated that the Governor made the call in his Christmas message to Christians in the state.

He described insecurity as a serious national challenge that must be addressed for Nigeria to take its rightful place among the comity of nations.

Governor Aliyu noted that Sokoto State, despite its long-standing reputation for peace, is also experiencing security challenges, particularly due to banditry activities in the eastern part of the state.

He stated that his administration has, since inception, taken proactive steps to support security agencies in curbing banditry and other criminal activities across the state.

“So far, the government has distributed over 170 patrol vehicles and numerous motorcycles to conventional security agencies in the state,” he said.

“We have also established the Sokoto State Community Guard Corps, provided it with 40 Hilux vans and 700 motorcycles, and ensured the full operationalisation of the Nigerian Air Force Base in Sokoto.”

The Governor further disclosed that his administration has constructed a military base in Illela Local Government Area and reviewed upward the monthly allowances of security personnel deployed to volatile areas of the state.

He therefore urged Christians to use the Christmas special service to pray for an end to the numerous challenges hindering Nigeria’s development.

Governor Aliyu also stressed the importance of peaceful coexistence among the various ethnic groups in the state, noting that meaningful development can only thrive in an atmosphere of peace.

He commended the mutual understanding and harmonious relationship between the people of Sokoto and their host communities and called for its sustenance.

The Governor enjoined Christians in the state to continue to live peacefully with their host communities and to contribute to the overall development of the state.

“Sokoto has been known for its peaceful nature since time immemorial, and we must continue to maintain this good reputation,” he added.

He described Sokoto as a home for all, irrespective of tribal or religious backgrounds, citing the provision of free education to all students, including those from resident communities.

According to him, the present administration has executed several developmental projects in Christian-dominated areas such as Sahara and J-Allen, aimed at improving the socio-economic well-being of residents.

Governor Aliyu called on Christians to continue supporting the present administration in its efforts to transform the state.

He wished the Christian community a Merry Christmas and a prosperous New Year.