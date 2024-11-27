Gov Aliyu Urges 500 Handcraft Graduates To Utilize Newly Acquired Skills For Self-Sufficiency

Share

Sokoto State Governor, Ahmad Aliyu, has urged 500 youths trained in various trades skills to utilize their skills to become self-reliant and valuable members of society.

The youths, selected from 23 local government areas, were trained in different trades to create job opportunities and reduce youth restiveness.

Governor Aliyu made this appeal during the graduation ceremony of the 500 trainees, held under the department of community development, Ministry for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs.

The trained youths acquired skills in tailoring, vulcanizing, soap making, pomade, and perfume production.

The governor emphasized that youth empowerment is a key component of his administration’s 9-point smart innovative agenda, aimed at creating job opportunities and boosting the state’s economy.

He noted that thousands of youths have been trained in various trades and skills under the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Social Welfare and the Ministry for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs.

To further create job opportunities, the state government has procured 1000 motorcycles and 500 tricycles, which will be sold to prospective buyers at subsidized rates.

Governor Aliyu expressed his gratitude to the people of Sokoto State for their support and prayers, which have contributed to the administration’s successes.

He urged the graduands to utilize the tools and stipends provided judiciously, to cater for their family needs and become employers of labor in the shortest possible time.

