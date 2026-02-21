Gov Aliyu To Collaborate With New APC Leaders For Progress

Sokoto State Governor, Dr Ahmed Aliyu, has pledged to work closely with newly elected APC executives across the 23 Local Government Areas to drive development.

He described the inauguration as a pivotal step toward consolidating good governance and strengthening party structures.

Speaking in Bodinga, Governor Aliyu emphasised that collaboration between the government and party leadership is essential for delivering development and ensuring effective service delivery.

He commended the party for its orderly conduct during the elections, assuring them of the state government’s support for projects and policies.

The governor urged the newly inaugurated executives to promote unity, social cohesion, and grassroots development.

APC State Chairman, Alhaji Isah Sadiq Achida, congratulated the executives and called for member support.

Minister of Labour, Alhaji Muhammad Maigari Dingyadi, praised the governor’s initiatives and urged collective effort for sustainable development.

The ceremony marked a significant step in strengthening the party’s structure across Sokoto State, reflecting Governor Aliyu’s commitment to inclusive governance.