Gov Aliyu Swears In HoS, Kebbe LG Chairman, 17 Perm Secs, SAs

Sokoto State Governor, Ahmad Aliyu, has sworn in the Vice Chairman of Kebbe Local Government Area, Hon. Musa Garba Kuchi, as the new Chairman of the council following the death of the elected Chairman, Abdullahi Yarima, who passed away a few months ago.

The Governor charged the newly sworn-in Chairman to be accessible, honest, sincere, and God-fearing, and to always reside within the local government area in order to effectively serve the people.

Governor Aliyu noted that Kebbe Local Government Area is among the areas facing security challenges and therefore tasked the new Chairman to work closely with security agencies by ensuring regular security meetings to enhance safety in the area.

Also sworn in were the State Head of Civil Service, Abdulkadir Ahmed Mohamed, five Special Advisers, and twelve Permanent Secretaries.

The Governor urged the new Head of Service to redouble efforts toward restoring the lost glory of the state civil service by promoting discipline, commitment, dedication, and punctuality among civil servants.

He reminded him that the civil service requires rejuvenation and strict discipline, and charged him to improve productivity through enhanced work ethics and punctuality.

According to the Governor, the present administration has been prompt in the payment of salaries, gratuities, and pensions, and has also restored the payment of imprest to Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) as part of efforts to boost the morale of civil servants.

He reassured civil servants of the administration’s commitment to their welfare by providing a conducive working environment that would ensure an efficient and productive workforce.

Governor Aliyu called for a harmonious working relationship between Special Advisers and Permanent Secretaries, explaining that while Special Advisers serve as the political heads of their respective assignments, Permanent Secretaries are the administrative heads of their MDAs.

“It is important to note that this position makes Permanent Secretaries indispensable to the success of any administration,” he said.

He added that all appointments were based strictly on merit and urged the appointees to conduct themselves with integrity and professionalism in pursuit of the administration’s vision of a prosperous and renewed Sokoto State.

“As heads of your MDAs and accounting officers in your respective places of assignment, a lot is expected from you. You must ensure transparency, accountability, and good governance at all levels of your operations. Proper record-keeping must be maintained to leave behind a credible system,” the Governor warned.

Governor Aliyu further charged the appointees to be dedicated, committed, and hardworking, stressing that prudence in the management of public resources must not be compromised.

“This administration has zero tolerance for corruption. You must operate with transparency and accountability, and above all, allow the fear of Allah to guide your actions,” he stated.

The Governor recalled that upon assumption of office, the state owed pensioners gratuities running into billions of naira, but noted that the situation has now improved significantly.

“Alhamdulillah, those challenges are now becoming history. Salaries are now paid between the 19th and 20th of every month, cash allocations have been restored, and the payment of accumulated gratuity arrears is progressing steadily,” he added.

Governor Aliyu also called on civil servants in the state to remain dedicated and committed to their duties to enable the administration to achieve its vision of a new Sokoto State.

Those sworn in as Special Advisers are:

Hon. Umar Babuga Oro

Hon. Faruku Labbo

Zainab Umar Dasuki

Kamaludden Abubakar Lemi

Bashir Haliru Dogon Daji

The Permanent Secretaries sworn in include:

Isma’ila Ibrahim

Aliyu Ladan Isa

Aminu Bello

Abubakar Alhaji

Ni’ima Hassan

Almustafa Sayudi

Aminu Abubakar Rijiya

Lema Sambo Wali

Kabiru Garba

Abubakar Moh’d Bello

Kabiru Labaran

Sanusi Aliyu Binji