Gov. Aliyu Swears In 7 High Court Judges, 7 Khadis For Sharia Court

Governor Ahmed Aliyu has sworn in seven High Court Judges and Khadis of the Sharia Court of Appeal, with a call to maintain a high standard of conduct that ensures and preserves transparency, integrity and respect for the judiciary.

He said, ” You are to exhibit patience, dignity and courtesy to litigants, witnesses and legal officers who appear before you and accord them full rights to a hearing in accordance with the law and rules governing your Courts.

“You must avoid abuse of the powers of your offices, maintain order and decorum, promptly dispose of cases, abstain from comments about pending or impending cases before the courts.”

Aliyu also charged the newly sworn-in judicial officers not to allow their family members to influence their judicial conduct or decisions and warned them against using their offices as a means of obtaining personal gains.

He commended the state judiciary for being one of the best in the country, adding that no member of the high bench of Sokoto judiciary has ever been found guilty of judicial corruption.

Gov. Aliyu added, “I will however want to call on the newly appointed Judges and Khadis to shun corruption in the discharge of their judicial duties.”

He said that the NJC, anti-graft agencies and the state government are all watching, and charged them not to betray their oaths.

The Governor further assured of his administration’s readiness to continue to respect the rule of law and judicial independence, welfare and development of the judiciary.

He added since its inception, his administration has ensured that all aspects of the due needs of the judiciary are attended to without any delay.

According to him, the state government has approved the construction of an additional complex for the State High Court, and renovation work of the Sharia Court of the complex so as to comfortably accommodate the topmost judicial officers.

He also said that the state government has approved the purchase of new vehicles for the newly appointed Judges and Khadis, as well as the deficit left by the immediate past administration.

The seven High Court Judges sworn in were;

Mariya Haruna Dagon Daji,Hadiza Sahabi Jaredi,Shuaibu Ahmed, Fatima Hassan, Fatima Saidu Muhammed, Nura Muhammad Bello and Abubakar Moyi.

The Khdis included Abdulaziz Muhammad Yar Abba,Abubakar Lawal ,Ibrahim Bello Sokoto, Bello Iman Abubakar, Lawal Muhammad Abibu ,Umar Ibrahim Bodinga and Umar Kabir Marnona.

