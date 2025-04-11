Gov Aliyu Sokoto And Almajiri Matter

Share

The Almajiri religious education system started in Northern Nigeria around the 11th century in the Kanem-Borno Empire and was later replicated in the Sokoto Caliphate. Both empires promoted the scheme and supported it with public finances.

The scheme also enjoyed the support of other stakeholders such as the community, parents, and the pupils themselves. It was not surprising, therefore, that the Almajiri products went on to form the group of elites that controlled various government organs and parastatals in Northern Nigeria before and immediately after independence.

Over time, however, especially with increasing poverty, lack of government support and growing urbanization, the Almajiri system has become associated with street begging by minors, poverty, lack of formal education and vulnerability to exploitation or radicalization.

The gladsome news is that the Sokoto State Governor, Dr Aliyu Ahmad Sokoto, has reiterated his commitment to reposition the Almajiri system. During his Sallah homage to the Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, Governor Ahmed Aliyu said that his administration would soon partner the Sultanate Council to curb the menace of street begging in the State.

This would be done through a multipronged approach that would essentially reform the Almajiri system, in addition to ongoing expansion of primary and secondary schools to provide alternative learning platforms for school-age children in Sokoto state.

In the past, able leaders like General Hassan Usman Katsina and former President Goodluck Jonathan had tried to modify the Almajiri system. General Hassan Usman Katsina, a prominent northern Nigerian military officer and political figure, played a key role in modernizing northern Nigeria, especially during his time as Military Governor of the Northern Region.

He promoted mass education to reduce illiteracy and bridge the gap between Islamic and Western education. He encouraged efforts to combine Islamic religious education with formal education, laying the groundwork for modern Islamiyya schools.

During his presidency, Dr. Goodluck Jonathan made the most direct and visible effort by any Nigerian leader to reform and strengthen Almajiri education in northern Nigeria. Between 2010 and 2015, his administration recognized the social, educational, and security challenges posed by the traditional Almajiri system and sought to modernize it through government intervention and structural reform.

Jonathan’s government launched the Almajiri Education Programme in 2012. Over 157 Almajiri Model Schools were built across northern Nigeria, specifically designed to combine Islamic education with Western education with the inclusion of Maths, English, Science, etc, in the Almajiri learning curriculum.

The schools were equipped with modern classrooms, hostels, libraries, laboratories, and Qur’anic learning centers. The goal was to modernize the traditional Almajiri system by offering both Qur’anic and secular subjects under one roof. This was intended to produce well-rounded students who could become either Islamic scholars or pursue careers in the modern economy.

The project was funded and coordinated by the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC). Jonathan’s Administration allocated billions of naira to support the construction, staffing, and equipping of these schools. Some schools became underutilized or poorly maintained after Jonathan left office.

Issues like poor monitoring, lack of political will from succeeding governments, and community resistance affected the long-term success of the project.

Goodluck Jonathan’s efforts marked the first formal, large-scale attempt to reform Almajiri education in Nigeria through a blend of Islamic and modern schooling. Although the programme faced sustainability issues, it remains a milestone initiative in addressing one of Northern Nigeria’s most pressing educational challenges.

The Sokoto State Governor, who is trying to strengthen the Almajiri system by following the paths of these past leaders, is partnering with the Sultanate. He has announced a strategy to combat the issue of child begging in the region, focusing on enrolling these children into Almajiri integrated schools.

The Governor’s strategy revolves around two key locations: the Shuni and Wamakko Local Government Areas. These areas will be the pilot regions for the establishment of Almajiri integrated schools, where children currently involved in street begging will be enrolled.

The schools will provide a more formal and structured education, combining traditional Islamic studies with a focus on modern academic disciplines.

Governor Ahmad Aliyu, who has acquired the reputation of doing things well and posting amazing results, has promised that the state government would provide the students with accommodation, feeding and other necessary items needed by boarding students in order to make them stay in school. Another strategy involves taking data of all those roaming the streets begging, so as to know where each and every beggar comes from.

It is important that all stakeholders in the Sokoto state renewal project should join hands with the government to support this move by the state government and the Sultanate Council so as to change the archaic and dysfunctional tradition of Almajiri, which often contradicts the teaching of Islam.

The truth is that the implementation of this plan faces several challenges. One of the primary obstacles is the potential resistance from the community, as the traditional Almajiri system has deep cultural roots.

Convincing parents and guardians to enroll their children in the new integrated schools might prove difficult, especially as the Tsangaya schools have been accessible and free.

Furthermore, a shortage of infrastructure and resources, including buildings, furniture, and qualified teachers, remains a significant hurdle requiring time and sustained effort from the government to overcome.

It is encouraging to note that Governor Ahmad Aliyu is tackling the Almajiri reformation program from many angles, starting with community engagement. Active involvement of the community in the programme will eliminate one of the factors responsible for the collapse of previous initiatives planned and deployed from the top, without community ownership.

“The governor’s administration is explaining the benefits of the integrated schools to the vital stakeholders at the grassroots and seeking the input and support. There is no doubt that traditional and religious leaders would play a pivotal role in encouraging enrollment, especially if they endorse the new system as being harmonious with Islamic principles.

The government must also ensure adequate provision of resources, including school buildings, teaching materials, and trained teachers. Investments should also be made in infrastructure to improve the attractiveness of the new schools.

Furthermore, offering incentives to the children, their current teachers and their families could be a temporary measure to encourage enrollment. This could include providing free uniforms, shoes, and school supplies, or even small stipends, which has been a strategy employed in some regions.

Though the state government is partnering with the Sultanate and the Hungarian government, the state government should also collaborate with local and international NGOs, as well as international organizations, to gain expertise and additional resources.

The collaboration could facilitate the provision of better sanitation facilities, nutritious meals, and healthcare, which might help convince parents of the benefits of these schools.

Another important dimension is to ensure that the cultural aspects of the traditional Almajiri system will be well respected and incorporated in the curriculum of the integrated schools. The new schools should be sensitive to Islamic cultural norms and ensure the preservation of the children’s heritage.

All said, Governor Ahmad Aliyu Sokoto’s plan to tackle child begging through Almajiri-integrated schools has the potential to provide a sustainable and effective solution to the lingering problem of street begging under the dysfunctional Almajiri system.

However, it requires careful planning, community engagement, and adequate resourcing. By adopting a holistic approach that considers cultural, social, and educational factors, the government appears properly primed for success in reducing child begging and improving the educational prospects of these children.

