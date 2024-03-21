Gov Aliyu Seeks Synergy With Legislative For Greater Development

Governor Ahmed Aliyu of Sokoto State has called for synergy between the executive and the legislative arms of government for even and sustainable development of the State.

He made the call on Wednesday shortly after breaking the Ramadan fast with the entire members of the State Legislature in Government House, Sokoto.

The governor, who described the legislative arm as very crucial to the provision of dividends of democracy called for more support from the members in meeting the myriad of the yearnings and aspirations of the people of the State.

“We are all elected by the good people of this State with the sole mandate of bringing development to our State. Therefore, we must strengthen our relationship and work together tirelessly for the good of all the electorates,'” he urged.

The governor also commended the legislature and judiciary for their routine invaluable support to the executive arm of the state.

Earlier, the Speaker, Sokoto State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Tukur Bala Bodinga commended the State Governor for the various people-oriented programmes he has so far put in place in less than a year in office.

“What you have done since you came on board is really appreciable and we want you to maintain these remarkable gestures,” he said.

The Speaker reassured the Governor of the continued support of the legislature in moving the State forward.

“We are always behind you, so keep the good you are doing,” Bala added. The event had in attendance the members of the State Executive Council, among other top government officials.