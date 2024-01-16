Gov Aliyu Seeks More Support To Nigerian Legions

…Appeal Fund rakes N55m cash in Sokoto

The Sokoto State Governor, Dr Ahmed Aliyu has said that the military has made sacrifices for the peace, and unity of Nigeria and expanded its frontiers across West Africa under AU, ECOWAS and UN missions.

Hence the a need for more support, and donations to improve the lives of fallen hero’s families and retired men across the country .

Aliyu stated this at the fund raising ceremony for the Nigerian Legions, Sokoto Chapter held at Presidential Villa, Government House Sokoto.

He maintains that Nigeria owes the families of its fallen heroes for sacrifices made for the unity and stability made for the unity and stability of the country.

” Nothing is too much to donate for their efforts at keeping Nigeria united. We will sustain our support to the military, families of our fallen heroes and the Nigerian Legion.

Over N55 million cash was realised at the fund raising appeal fund for the families of fallen heroes and gallant retired officers.

The highest donations of N26 million came from the Sokoto State Government followed by Alhaji Ahmed Gohe Tafida with N3 million, Roads Nigeria,BUA, BC Global, Gidan Kanawa and Dimaas and a host of others donated N2million each.

Earlier, the General Officer Commanding the 8 Division Nigerian Army, Major General Godwin Mutkut commended the State Government for the support and cooperation being extended to the division and thanked those who donated to the fallen heroes’ families and retired military men in the state.

Maj. Gen Mutkut renewed the Nigerian Army’s commitment to protecting lives and property within the division enclave for sustainable development.

In his remarks, the Chairman of the Nigerian Legends Sokoto state Chapter, Alhaji Aliyu Danchadi said the Armed Forces Remembrance Day was set aside to pay tribute to the heroes who paid the ultimate price to fight for the unity and stability of the country.

Danchadi commended the State Government and individuals for their support of the fundraising of fallen heroes and living war veterans and appealed for continued donations towards improving the welfare of the legion.