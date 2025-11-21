Gov Aliyu Rewards Excellent Athletes, Donates Bus To Sokoto United

Sokoto State Governor, Ahmed Aliyu has received the state’s sports contingents who won various trophies and medals at different sporting competitions held across the country.

Speaking at a reception organised in honour of the state’s contingents, Governor Aliyu commended the athletes and players for their commitment, dedication, and resilience, which led to their remarkable achievements in the competitions they participated in.

He assured them of his administration’s continued support in ensuring improved performance in future engagements. “You have made us proud, and the State is happy with your performance.

Please keep the flag flying,” he said. Aliyu also announced the donation of a 36-seater bus to Sokoto United Football Club as part of efforts to address mobility challenges faced by the team. “As you are aware, sports have now become a major employer of labour across the globe.

Therefore, my administration will continue to encourage sporting activities in the state,” he pledged. The governor further called on wealthy individuals and stakeholders within the state to invest in sports development in order to identify and nurture more talented footballers and athletes across communities.

He commended the Ministry of Youth and Sports, as well as the management of Sokoto United, Rima Strikers, and Rima Queens, for providing the athletes with the necessary skills and training, urging them to maintain the momentum.