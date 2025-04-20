Gov Aliyu Restores Electricity To Sokoto LGAs

Share

The Sokoto State Government has commenced the reconnection of electricity supply to eight Local Government Areas in the Eastern Senatorial Zone, which have been without power for nearly a decade.

Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the State, Isa Sadiq, disclosed this at a news conference in Sokoto, describing the reconnection as a strong demonstration of Governor Ahmed Aliyu’s commitment to improving the quality of life for residents.

He noted that the affected local government areas had long suffered from total blackout, a situation the administration is now working to reverse.

According to him, the initiative aims to restore power supply, stimulate economic growth, and enhance the social well-being of communities in the region.

He added that the governor, in a strategic move to revitalize industries and improve access to electricity, has taken significant steps to boost energy supply across the state.

“One of the key projects is the completion of the inherited Independent Power Plant (IPP) at a cost of ₦950 million. This project will play a crucial role in reviving collapsed industries and boosting the economy of Sokoto State,” Sadiq stated.

On efforts to address transportation challenges following the removal of fuel subsidies, Alhaji Sadiq said the state government has taken proactive steps to enhance public transportation.

“About 110 mass transit buses and taxi cabs have been procured and deployed for intra- and inter-city services, including 46 buses dedicated to inter-local government mass transit.

“Additionally, 20 motorized boats and 1,000 life jackets have been provided for riverine communities to ensure safer water transportation and reduce incidents of river-related accidents.

“All these transport services are being subsidized to ensure affordability and ease of movement for the people of Sokoto State.

“These initiatives reflect the government’s commitment to improving infrastructure, enhancing mobility, and making life easier for residents through strategic investments in the works and transport sector,” he added.

Share