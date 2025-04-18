Gov Aliyu Receives Nat’l Sports Torch

Share

Sokoto State Governor, Ahmed Aliyu has expressed appreciation to President Bola Tinubu for launching initiatives aimed at developing youth and sports across Nigeria.

Represented by the Permanent Secretary, Muhammad Bello Yusuf, Governor Aliyu received the National Sports Torch at the Government House, Sokoto.

He praised the National Sports Festival as a unifying platform for Nigerian youths.

The governor assured that Sokoto State would participate actively in the upcoming National Sports Festival in Ogun State.

He also commended the State’s under-12 handball team for their impressive performance at the National Youth Games held in Anambra State.

Team leader of the National Sports Commission, Mbara Ikana, who presented the National Unity Torch, expressed appreciation for the warm reception by the Sokoto State Government.

This initiative underscores President Tinubu’s commitment to youth empowerment and sports development, in line with his Renewed Hope Agenda.

Governor Aliyu has consistently commended the President’s efforts, citing impactful projects such as the implementation of water schemes in Sokoto State.

