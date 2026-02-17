Gov Aliyu Praises Gen. Murtala Mohammed, Urges Emulation

The Governor of Sokoto State, Ahmed Aliyu, has described the late former Head of State, Murtala Mohammed, as a symbol of patriotism, courage, and selfless service whose legacy continues to inspire generations of Nigerians.

Governor Aliyu made this known following his receipt of the Gen. Murtala Ramat Muhammed Meritorious Security Award at the General Murtala Mohammed Golden Symposium held at the Bayero University convocation arena, Kano.

The event was organized by the Kano Patriotic Front in honour of the late leader, who was assassinated 50 years ago in a failed coup attempt.

The Governor, who was represented at the event by his Special Adviser on Security, Col. Ahmed Usman (rtd), expressed profound gratitude to the organizers for finding him worthy of the prestigious award.

He dedicated the recognition to the people of Sokoto State and the entire security architecture of the state who continue to work tirelessly to ensure peace and stability.

Speaking on the life and times of General Murtala Mohammed, Governor Aliyu described him as a bold and visionary leader who demonstrated uncommon discipline, decisiveness, and commitment to national unity during his short but impactful tenure.

According to the Governor, General Murtala’s leadership style was marked by accountability, integrity, and an unwavering determination to reposition Nigeria on the path of progress.

“Murtala Mohammed remains an enduring example of courage and patriotism. His administration showed that with sincerity of purpose, discipline, and love for country, transformational change is possible even within a short period. His sacrifice for the unity and stability of Nigeria must never be forgotten,” the Governor stated.

Governor Aliyu further called on leaders at all levels and the younger generation to emulate the late President’s virtues of selflessness, transparency, and dedication to national service.

He emphasized that Nigeria’s development depends largely on leaders who are ready to place national interest above personal gain.

He reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to strengthening security, promoting good governance, and fostering unity in Sokoto State, noting that the award serves as both an honour and a renewed call to duty.

The Governor concluded by praying for the peaceful repose of the soul of the late General Murtala Mohammed and urged Nigerians to continue to draw lessons from his exemplary life of service and sacrifice.