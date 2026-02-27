Gov. Aliyu Pledges To Provide Grants To Traders Soon 

Governor Ahmed Aliyu of Sokoto State has assured the business community in Sokoto State of the government’s readiness to provide financial grants to support and boost their businesses.

He made this assurance while hosting the leadership of the Traders’ Association to an Iftar at the Presidential Lodge, Sokoto.

The Governor said all necessary arrangements have been concluded for the disbursement of grants to traders to stimulate commercial activities in the state.

“We are waiting for the completion of the reconstruction of the burnt section of the market to commence the disbursement of the grants,” he said, adding that it wouldn’t make sense to give grants to traders without shops to operate from.

Governor Aliyu expressed satisfaction with the reconstruction of the Sokoto Central Market and commended traders for their support during his electioneering campaign.

He welcomed constructive criticism and emphasised that it wouldn’t deter him from pursuing transformative initiatives for a prosperous Sokoto State.

Alhaji Bello Bulaky, a business mogul, commended the Governor for awarding the contract for the market’s reconstruction, saying it restored hope to many traders.

Other speakers at the event praised the Governor for reclaiming the Central Market and executing people-oriented projects across the state.