Gov. Aliyu Pledges More Support For Media

Sokoto State Governor, Ahmed Aliyu, has emphasized the crucial role of responsible journalism in nation-building and urged media practitioners to strictly adhere to professional ethics.

He made the remarks during his address at Vision FM Sokoto’s 10th Anniversary celebration, where he congratulated the station on reaching the milestone, describing it as a strong voice for the people and a reliable partner in development.

Governor Aliyu commended Vision FM for its commitment to objective reporting, public enlightenment, and promoting social harmony over the past decade. He noted that the station has significantly contributed to deepening democracy through issue-based programmes and balanced coverage of government activities.

“Vision FM has played a vital role in promoting government policies, strengthening democracy, and ensuring unity among citizens,” he said, praising the station’s management and staff for their resilience and innovation in the face of economic challenges.

The Governor encouraged the station to sustain its culture of professionalism, accuracy, and community-focused programming as it begins another decade of service. He also pledged to improve the welfare and working conditions of staff of state-owned media organisations.

Aliyu highlighted initiatives by his administration to reposition the state media industry, including procuring transformers for Rima FM, providing digital broadcasting equipment, and installing internet services.

He urged media practitioners to uphold the highest standards of journalism and public service, assuring them of his administration’s continued media-friendly stance.

Senator Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko commended Vision FM for their dedication to quality broadcasting and service to the community, while the station’s Chairman, Alhaji Umar Faruk, expressed gratitude to the Governor and supporters for their unwavering support.

The ceremony featured several award presentations, with Governor Ahmed Aliyu honoured as Champion of Peace and Harmony, and Senator Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko receiving the award for Most Acceptable Politician in Northern Nigeria.