Gov Aliyu Not Involved In Car Donation To TikToker, Saidu

The Sokoto State Government has distanced itself from the purported involvement of Governor Ahmed Aliyu in a car and business shop donations to renowned TikToker Rahama Sa’idu.

A statement issued by Abubakar Bawa, Director General of Media and Publicity at the Government House in Sokoto, said the attention of the Office of the Spokesperson to the Sokoto State Governor has been drawn to a viral video circulating on social media, in which one Sanin Jaman was seen donating a vehicle and a shop to a Kaduna-based TikToker, Rahama Saidu.

According to Sanin Jaman, the donation was a personal gesture made in appreciation of Rahama Saidu’s support and admiration for the Ahmed Aliyu-led administration in Sokoto State.

“The Office wishes to categorically dissociate Governor Ahmed Aliyu from the said donation, as it has no connection whatsoever with the Governor or the Sokoto State Government.

“The donation was purely a personal matter between the individual involved and the beneficiary.

“I want to make it categorically clear that the said donation has nothing to do with Governor Ahmed Aliyu. It was purely personal between the two of them- the giver and the beneficiary,” the statement said.

The statement further warned individuals from carrying out similar actions in the name of the Governor or the Sokoto State Government without due consultation, noting that there are proper and more impactful ways through which donations can be made to directly benefit the people of the state.

According to the statement, the Ahmed Aliyu-led administration welcomes genuine support from well-meaning citizens, particularly in priority areas in line with the government’s nine-point SMART agenda.

These include tackling insecurity, moral upbringing, support for vulnerable groups such as orphans, widows, and persons living with disabilities, youth empowerment, environmental sanitation, education, and healthcare delivery.

“We have many displaced persons, especially in areas affected by banditry and even within the metropolis, who are in dire need of assistance.

“Despite the various interventions already provided by the state government, there is still room for individuals and corporate bodies to support these efforts,” the statement added.

The statement emphasized the need for well-to-do individuals in the state to complement the efforts of the present administration in improving the welfare and well-being of citizens, especially the needy and other vulnerable groups in society.