Gov Aliyu Moves To Revive Mining Sector In Sokoto

Governor Ahed Aliyu of Sokoto State has opened up on his administration’s resolve to revive the mining sector in the state and make it serve the growth projections of the state.

Governor Aliyu made this known while receiving members of the National Miners Association during an interactive meeting with officials of the state government.

Represented by the State Commissioner for Solid Minerals Development, Alhaji Yusuf Muhammad Maccido, the Governor disclosed that a contract has already been awarded for the resuscitation of the miners market in the state.

According to him, solid minerals in the state would be mined in such a way that it would add value to the economic projections of the government.

Maccido stated that reviving the miner’s markets was a step towards restoring the lost glory of the centre adding that it will help to coordinate mining activities in the state.

He also disclosed that with the reactivation of the market, the government would be able to keep track of the activities of miners to ensure peaceful management of the sector.

He said that Gov. Aliyu was determined to revive the mining sector adding that the vision informed his decision to also approve a contract for the purchase of vital mining equipment with a view to changing the narrative before the end of the year.

Maccido, who described the interactive meeting as timely, said it would complement his initiative aimed at developing the ministry to enable it to compete with its counterparts in Kebbi and Zamfara states.

While thanking members of the association, the Commissioner promised to carry them along for him to succeed in his assignment.

In their separate speaking National officer of the miners association, Ibrahim Muhammad Dan yaro, state chairmen of gypsum Mainasara Asarakkawa, Miners, Ibrahim Garba Marnona and that of Tippers Shu’aibu Musa told the Commissioner that they were in his office to congratulate him for his appointment as Commissioner for Solid minerals development in the state.

They, however, assured him of their sustained support for him to succeed in his new assignment.

