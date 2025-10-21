Gov Aliyu Mourns Younger Brother, Mukhtar, Who Died At 27

Governor Ahmed Aliyu of Sokoto State has mourned the death of his younger brother, Umar Mukhtar, who passed away on Monday at the age of 27 after a prolonged illness.

The late Umar Mukhtar, who is survived by a wife and a child, was laid to rest in accordance with Islamic rites.

The funeral prayer, held at his residence near the Sokoto Central Prison, was attended by several dignitaries, including the Speaker of the Sokoto State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Tukur Bala Bodinga; Deputy Speaker, Hon. Kabir Ibrahim Kware; House Leader, Hon. Bello Idris; and other top government officials.

The APC leader in the state, Senator Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko, also attended the prayer and condoled with the family, describing Umar’s passing as an act of God. He urged the family to accept the will of Allah with fortitude.

In a related development, Governor Ahmed Aliyu paid condolence visits to several families who recently lost loved ones, including Alhaji Umar of the Low-Cost area, Alhaji Sanusi Aliyu Sanda Gudu of Rinin Tawayye, Hajiya Maryam, and Alhaji Yahaya of Sabon Birni, all in Sokoto North Local Government Area.

Prayers were offered for the repose of the souls of the deceased during each visit.