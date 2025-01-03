Share

Sokoto State Governor, Ahmed Aliyu has expressed deep shock over the demise of Hajiya Hawwa’u Abubakar Dingyadi, mother to the Minister of Labour and Employment Muhammad Maigari Dingyadi.

Governor Aliyu described the death of the late Hajiya Hawwa’u as a great loss not only to her family but the entire state, saying late Hajiya Hawwa’u was a pious and devout Muslim who lived her life in accordance with the teachings of Islam.

“The death of Hajiya Hawwa’u is heart touching, we really miss her as a very lovely mother. It is our hope and prayer that the Almighty Allah will accept all her good deeds forgive her wrongdoings, and admit her in Jannatul Firdaus,” Aiyu prayed

He also commiserated with the Minister of Labour and Employment Muhammad Maigari Dingyadi, his family and the entire people of Sokoto State over this great loss.

The Governor also prayed to the Almighty Allah to give the family the strength to bear the irreparable loss.

Aged 93, Hajiya Hawwa’u who died on Thursday after a protracted illness, is survived by many children among them the current Minister of Labour and Employment Muhammad Maigari Dingyadi, many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. May her soul rest in peace.

