Gov. Aliyu Mourns Death Of Gada Village Head

Sokoto State Governor, Ahmed Aliyu, has condoled with the family of the late Village Head of Gada, Alhaji Ibrahim Isah, who passed away a few weeks ago.

The Governor described the late Village Head as a pious, humble, honest, and God-fearing leader who devoted his life to the service of his community.

Governor Aliyu noted that the death of Alhaji Ibrahim Isah is a great loss, not only to the Gada community but also to the entire state and beyond.

Speaking in a statement issued by Abubakar Bawa, Director General Media and Publicity, Government House, Sokoto, further stated that Aliyu prayed to Almighty Allah to forgive the deceased his shortcomings, grant him Aljannatul Firdaus, and comfort his immediate family and the entire Gada community.

Responding on behalf of the family, the younger brother of the deceased, Ambassador Sahabi Isa Gada, thanked the Governor for the condolence visit and prayed to Almighty Allah to reward him abundantly and continue to guide him in the task of leadership.

He also commended the Governor for the various people-oriented projects being executed across the state, noting that Gada Local Government Area is equally benefiting from such initiatives.

Special prayers were later offered for the repose of the soul of the late Village Head of Gada, Alhaji Ibrahim Isah, and for sustained peace and peaceful coexistence in Sokoto State.