Gov Aliyu Mourns Death Of Dantata

Sokoto State Governor, Ahmed Aliyu, has expressed deep sorrow over the passing of renowned Kano-based business mogul and philanthropist, Alhaji Aminu Dantata, describing his death as a monumental loss not only to Kano State but to the entire nation.

In a condolence message issued by his Press Secretary, Abubakar Bawa, Governor Aliyu said the late Dantata was a man of remarkable integrity who made invaluable contributions to Nigeria’s economic development and humanitarian causes.

“The late Alhaji Aminu Dantata contributed immensely to the development of Nigeria and humanity at large,” the governor stated.

“He will always be remembered for his philanthropy, honesty, and sincerity.”

Governor Aliyu noted that Dantata was deeply religious, humble, and pious, dedicating his life to the service of others and upholding values of righteousness and compassion.

He further acknowledged Dantata’s decades-long impact on Nigeria’s economy, earning him national admiration and respect across all regions and sectors.

On behalf of the government and people of Sokoto State, Governor Aliyu extended heartfelt condolences to the Dantata family, the government and people of Kano State, and the Nigerian business community.

He prayed to Almighty Allah to grant the deceased eternal rest, admit him into Aljannatul Firdaus, and comfort his family during this period of grief.