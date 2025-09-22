Gov Aliyu Lauds Maituta Family For Philanthropic Efforts

Sokoto State Governor, Dr Ahmad Aliyu, has urged descendants of the Ibrahimu Maituta Family Dynasty to redouble their efforts towards unity, tolerance, and understanding for the development of the state and Nigeria as a whole.

Aliyu stated this during a grand reunion reception meeting organised by the Ibrahimu Maituta Foundation, held at Sokoto State Ummaru Ali Polytechnic, Sokoto, on Sunday.

The Governor also congratulated the family members and called on them to strive hard in uniting their members to contribute to the progress and development of humanity, the state, and beyond.

Governor Aliyu, represented by the Chief of Staff, Government House Sokoto, Alhaji Halliru Dikko, advised the family members not just to stand as a gathering but to continue to unite the family members so that they can be helpful to each other and extend helping hands to all members in the state.

In his remarks, the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Muhammad Abubakar, commended the foresight of the members for organising the gathering, which will assist in achieving unity and understanding among family members.

Muhammad urged them to emulate their forefathers’ selfless services to humanity and work towards boosting Islamic knowledge.

The convener of the meeting, Dr Muhammad Jabbi Kilgori, said the purpose of the gathering was to promote unity and brotherhood among family members of the Ibrahim Maituta dynasty.

Kilgori, a Senior Councillor/Kingmaker, Sultanate Council, Sokoto, said the meeting’s purpose was to see each other and know each other, as many family members do not know each other.

“This is a very golden opportunity for us to see one another,” he added.

Dr Kilgori also called on the members to work as one family and as a team, striving for education, empowerment, welfare, behaviour, and contribution to the community and society at large.

Dr Muktar Yawale Muhammed, Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Art, Culture, and Tourism, said he is a proud member of the family and described the reunion meeting as very significant, as it convened all family members.

He noted that their forefathers built the family on knowledge, wisdom, honesty, and truthfulness.

On behalf of Hajiya Nana Maidamma and Alhaji Munnir Dan’iya, former State Deputy Governor, Dr Muhammed felt highly honoured, saying the award is not just for them but for the upcoming generations.

He described the event as a social gathering meant to bring family members together.

The family is large and diverse, spanning beyond Yabo Local Government to Sokoto, Zamfara, and Kebbi states, with members also in Jigawa and Kano states.

The reunion brought family members together to know each other, ensuring their children and grandchildren continue to build and sustain this important relationship.