Gov Aliyu Is True APC Ambassador, Says Sokoto Party Chairman

Share

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Chairman in Sokoto State, Isa Sadiq Achida, has described Governor Ahmed Aliyu as a true ambassador of the party, applauding his achievements in the first two years of his administration.

Achida said that Governor Aliyu’s tenure has so far been more productive than the eight years of his predecessor, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal.

He challenged the APC’s political opponents to account for their time in office, rather than making what he described as “unsubstantiated claims” in the media.

“Instead of rushing to the press to ridicule themselves with baseless allegations that cannot stand a litmus test, they should tell the people how they spent our commonwealth,” he said.

Addressing journalists at a press conference held at the APC State Headquarters in Sokoto on Monday, Achida noted that Governor Aliyu had made significant strides in improving the lives of the people within a short period.

He recalled the events of the 2019 election, referring to what he called the “historic 342 electoral fraud,” which, according to him, robbed the APC of its victory at the governorship polls.

“Despite that setback, we did not despair. We went back to the drawing board, restrategized, and came back stronger in 2023.

“Our efforts were crowned with success when our candidate, Dr. Ahmed Aliyu Sokoto, was elected and sworn in as the Executive Governor of Sokoto State on May 29, 2023,” he said.

“With a few weeks left to the second anniversary of his administration, I, Isa Sadiq, Turakin Achida, Chairman of the APC in Sokoto State, stand here as the Chief Salesman who, alongside my compatriots, canvassed, campaigned, and convinced the people to vote for our candidate.

“Many others voted for him because of the solid reputation and political legacy of his mentor, the father of modern Sokoto politics, Distinguished Senator Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko, Sarkin Yamman Sokoto.”

According to Achida, Governor Aliyu has surpassed expectations, even within the party.

He said this success has been acknowledged not just in Sokoto, but beyond.

He highlighted some of the governor’s key achievements, including improvements in road infrastructure and the completion of abandoned projects, such as the Rijiya Flyover Bridge.

He noted that the improved road conditions have helped extend the lifespan of vehicles and enhanced mobility in the State.

Achida attributed the governor’s success to the guidance of Senator Wamakko and the continued support of the electorate.

He expressed gratitude to Allah for what he described as the governor’s exceptional performance and concluded by praising his leadership style, accountability, and commitment to the people.

“Governor Aliyu has made our party proud,” Achida declared.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

