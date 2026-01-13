Gov. Aliyu Inspects Gada Juma’at Mosque Renovation

Sokoto State Governor, Ahmad Aliyu, has commended the contractor handling the renovation of the Gada Central Juma’at Mosque for the quality and pace of work on the project.

The commendation was made on Tuesday during the Governor’s inspection visit to the project site in Gada Local Government Area, according to a statement issued by Abubakar Bawa, Director General, Media and Publicity, Government House, Sokoto.

Governor Aliyu charged the supervising ministry to ensure regular monitoring of the mosque project, as well as other projects awarded by his administration, in order to maintain quality standards and ensure timely delivery.

“I am impressed with the quality and speed at which this project is progressing. I urge the contractor to redouble efforts and ensure that the project is delivered within the stipulated time,” the Governor said.

He assured the people of Gada Local Government Area of his administration’s commitment to completing the Juma’at Mosque on schedule.

The Governor further reassured residents across the state that his government would continue to deliver dividends of democracy equitably, irrespective of geographical location.

Governor Aliyu also appealed for the continued support and prayers of the people as his administration works towards transforming Sokoto State.

Earlier, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry for Religious Affairs, Dr. Sani Labaran, explained that the mosque project was originally awarded in November 2012 during the administration of former Governor Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko.

He said the contract was later reviewed by the Tambuwal administration without payment to the contractor, leading to the abandonment of the project.

Dr. Labaran disclosed that the project was re-awarded by the present administration in 2025 at the cost of ₦210 million, with 30 per cent mobilisation already paid.

“Your Excellency, the project has now reached about 75 per cent completion,” he stated.

The contractor, Alhaji Aminu Abu Kure, assured the Governor that the mosque would be completed by March this year, expressing appreciation for the Governor’s intervention which revived the long-abandoned project.