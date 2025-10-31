Gov. Aliyu Inaugurates N4.4bn Rural Roads Network In Sokoto

Governor Ahmed Aliyu of Sokoto State has commissioned the newly rehabilitated and constructed Mabera Road Network, describing the project as a landmark step in his administration’s drive to transform the state’s infrastructure and improve residents’ quality of life.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony in Sokoto, Governor Aliyu stated that the project symbolised the fulfilment of his administration’s promise to deliver people-oriented developments that connect communities and drive economic growth.

“This moment is not merely about the concrete and asphalt beneath our feet; it is about the fulfilment of a promise,” the governor said. “We are building a Sokoto State where infrastructure works for the people, connects communities, and unlocks economic potential.”

He commended the residents of Mabera for their patience and cooperation during the construction period, noting that their support had made the successful completion of the project possible.

The governor also lauded ZBCC Nigeria Limited, the contractors that handled the project, for adhering to high technical standards and delivering the job within schedule. “You have acquitted yourselves creditably and delivered a standard we are proud of,” he stated.

Highlighting the economic and social value of the new road network, the governor said it would ease transportation difficulties, promote commerce, and enhance connectivity within Sokoto and neighbouring areas.

“No economic or social program can succeed without functional infrastructure,” Aliyu noted.

“By investing in this road, we are not only easing movement today but securing the economic prosperity of Mabera for tomorrow.”

While reaffirming his administration’s commitment to continuous infrastructural renewal across the state, the governor pledged to keep channelling resources into projects that directly improve living standards and open up opportunities for the people.

He expressed appreciation to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his leadership and ongoing reforms in the economy and security sectors, assuring that Sokoto would continue to align with the President’s development agenda.

“With this commissioning, we are not just opening a road; we are opening a pathway to a brighter future,” he said.

In his remarks, Abdulaziz Abubakar Yari, former Zamfara State Governor, praised Governor Ahmed Aliyu for embarking on people-oriented projects, noting that the people of Sokoto State are proud of his leadership.

The governor then inaugurated the Mabera Road Network for public use, marking a significant milestone in the state’s infrastructural development.

In a symbolic gesture, the governor renamed Katin Sanni Road within the Mabera community after Senator Abdulaziz Yari, the special guest of honor at the event, who is a former Zamfara Governor.