Gov. Aliyu Hosts Commissioners, Top Aides To Iftar

Sokoto State Governor, Ahmed Aliyu hosted members of the State Executive Council, Special Advisers, and Senior Special Assistants to an Iftar at the Presidential Lodge in Sokoto State.

Speaking after the event, Governor Aliyu reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to sustaining youth empowerment initiatives through job creation and skills development programmes.

According to Abubakar Bawa, Director-General, Media and Publicity, Government House, Sokoto, thousands of youths and women have been trained in vocational and entrepreneurial skills since the inception of the administration, with the aim of reducing unemployment.

The governor emphasised that gainful employment is key to reducing youth restiveness and crime, citing the establishment of the Ministry for Skills Acquisition and Entrepreneurship as a step toward equipping young people with practical skills.

He noted that thousands of youths have benefitted from training programmes implemented through various ministries and agencies.

Governor Aliyu pledged to continue delivering the dividends of democracy, with priority given to security, education, healthcare, and infrastructure development.

He commended the commissioners, special advisers, and senior special assistants for their support and urged them to sustain the momentum. He also appealed to residents to assist vulnerable groups during the Ramadan period.

The Secretary to the State Government, Muhammad Bello Sifawa, praised the governor’s people-oriented projects, stating that his achievements in two years surpass those of the previous administration.

Sifawa assured the governor of continued loyalty and support, applauding his humility and inclusive leadership.

The Iftar gathering, according to officials, promotes mutual respect and strengthens working relationships among the executive, legislature, and judiciary in Sokoto State.