Gov. Aliyu Gifts Sokoto NUJ Vehicle At Iftar

…Pledges Support for Journalists

The Governor of Sokoto State, Ahmed Aliyu, has donated an official vehicle to the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Sokoto State Council, during a special Iftar held on Thursday, March 19, 2026, at the Government House, Sokoto.

The Iftar which brought together members of the NUJ, leadership of social media platforms in the state, and top government officials, providing an opportunity for constructive engagement between the government, conventional media, and digital stakeholders, with discussions centered on strengthening collaboration and addressing challenges facing media practitioners.

Speaking on behalf of journalists, the Chairman of the Council, Comrade Usman Mohammed Binji, commended Governor Aliyu for his giant strides in transforming Sokoto State, particularly in the areas of education, healthcare, security, youth, women empowerment, and rural development.

Binji who make a special reference to ongoing projects, especially the construction of three major markets in Bodinga Local Government Area, including markets for grains, cattle, and other ruminant animals, which he described as key drivers of economic growth.

The NUJ Chairman also commended the Governor for the prompt payment of salaries, urging other governors to emulate the gesture as a clear demonstration of responsive and people-oriented governance, while appreciating his continued support to the media.

He presented key requests, including the provision of an official vehicle, the rehabilitation of the NUJ Press Centre, and the inclusion of NUJ leadership in relevant government committees.

He also submitted a detailed report on the NUJ media tour of projects earlier approved by the Governor, conducted between the 9th and 10th of November, 2025.

Also speaking, the Chairman of the Sokoto State Social Media Organization, Abdullahi Hashimu, commended the Governor for recognizing the role of digital media in promoting government programmes and engaging the public effectively.

In his response, Governor Ahmed Aliyu acknowledged the vital roles of both traditional and social media in promoting transparency, accountability, and good governance, stressing the need for professionalism and responsible communication.

He approved the donation of a vehicle to the NUJ Sokoto State Council, and noted that other requests, such as the rehabilitation of the Press Centre and inclusion of NUJ in government committees, are matters that could be handled by the Office of the Secretary to the State Government (SSG).

He further assured journalists of press freedom and pledged continued collaboration with the media in promoting good governance.

He also pledged to do more, especially in the areas of security and the social well-being of the electorate, in addition to achievements recorded so far.

Highlight of the event was the presentation of an Award of Appreciation to Governor Ahmed Aliyu by the NUJ in recognition of his support and commitment to the media in Sokoto State, while the event also featured prayers for peace, unity, and sustained development of the state and the country as a whole.