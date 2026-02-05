Gov Aliyu Directs Security Agencies To Apprehend Wurno Shelter Belt Arsonists

Governor Ahmed Aliyu has directed security agencies in Wurno Local Government Area to apprehend those responsible for the burning of shelter belts established to curb desertification in the area.

The Governor issued the directive during the flag-off of the sale of subsidized fertilizer for dry-season farming in Wurno Local Government Area.

He expressed deep sadness over the destruction of the shelter belts, describing the act as wicked, inhuman, and environmentally destructive.

“I wonder how somebody would set ablaze the shelter belts planted to safeguard our environment against desert encroachment, despite several campaigns against indiscriminate felling of trees,” the Governor lamented.

“On no account should trees be felled indiscriminately, and anyone caught doing so will face the full wrath of the law.”

Governor Aliyu stressed that security agencies in the area must identify and prosecute those behind the dastardly act, insisting that they be punished to serve as a deterrent to others, according to a statement issued by Abubakar Bawa,

Director-General, Media and Publicity,

Government House, Sokoto.

He noted that the State Government expends huge sums of money annually to procure and nurture thousands of tree seedlings, which are distributed to areas prone to desert encroachment across the State.

The Governor charged Local Government Chairmen in desert-prone areas to ensure proper monitoring and protection of shelter belts within their jurisdictions.

He further reminded residents that protecting the State against desertification is a collective responsibility that requires the active participation of all well-meaning citizens.